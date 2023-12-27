Ammonia gas leak: Annamalai urges TN govt to monitor all the factories

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the ammonia gas leak incident in a fertiliser plant in North Chennai's Ennore area, State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate action to monitor whether proper safety procedures have been followed in all the factories in Ennore.

"It is very saddening that most of the villagers around Ennore have been affected due to a leak in the liquid ammonia pipe in a private factory located near Ennore, Chennai, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

"The public suffered from eye irritation and shortness of breath and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. I request the Tamil Nadu government to conduct appropriate medical tests for all the citizens and endure their health, " he noted.

Further, urging the Tamil Nadu government and the Pollution Control Board, Annamalai said, "The state government and the TNPCB to take appropriate action to monitor whether proper safety procedures have been followed in all the factories in Ennore."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the unfortunate gas leakage incident from a factory at Ennore in North Chennai and wished for the speedy recovery of the victims of the incident.