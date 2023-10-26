AMMK leader Dhinakaran urges party functionaries to help voters during spl camps in Nov

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran urged party cadres to actively participate in the camps organised as part of revision of the special summary electoral roll.

Dhinakaran, in a statement, said the party functionaries should give special attention to the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls and ensure the correction and inclusion of voters' list effectively.

The exercise of inclusion, deletion, correction would be carried out between October 27 and December 9 in the electoral roll. Special camps would be organised on 4, 5, 18 and 19 in November in the respective booths.

Dhinakaran asked the functionaries to closely follow up the special camps and collect the draft electoral rolls a day ahead of the special camps and verify the names of the voters in their respective booths. They should facilitate the voters coming to the booths to make corrections in the draft electoral roll.

Keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party functionaries should make sure that enrollment of first time voters in the electoral roll and weed out the names of the bogus voters from the list, he further said.