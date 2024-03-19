Amma Unavagam completely unpalatable

CHENNAI: As a welfare scheme, subsidised food sold at Amma Unavagam was intended to provide healthy nutritious food to the public, especially those from the economically weaker sections. Instead, the canteens that DT Next visited could shock even a cynic.

Introduced in 2013 by the then ruling AIADMK government as a flagship scheme, these canteens are infested with rodents and cockroaches with fungus on the walls. The kitchens are filthy, utensils are broken, water used for cooking comes from the same tap that’s used in the toilet.

Infestation

When she opens the canteen at 5 am, 49-year -old Jayalakshmi (name changed), a staff at Amma Unavagam in Korattur, sees rats roaming around and water stagnates on the floor in the kitchen. It takes around 30-40 minutes to clean the canteen before she starts cooking breakfast.

The women staff are forced to work on the broken floor tiles, leaky roofs, and rusted equipment – all of which are a safety hazard. Amma Unavagam, which was a boon to lakhs of people a few years ago – for the workers and the public – is a nightmare now. The quantity and quality of food has declined over the years, which resulted in a massive drop in sales, lamented staff at these canteens.

DT Next visited several Amma Unavagams in the city and witnessed the workers cooking 3 meals in rusted utensils and broken stoves, with rats and cockroaches for company. Hygiene is non-existent in these canteens.

The cooking equipment was purchased when the canteens were inaugurated during the AIADMK regime in 2013. However, it has not been replaced since, and the infrastructure of many canteens is a joke.

Korattur

At least 12 people work at Amma Unavagam in Korattur without basic amenities and equipment to prepare food. A year ago, the civic body ensured they would replace the damaged tiles and renovate the broken floor. Work began towards renovation but it was left incomplete.

Women in the canteen have no choice but to work in the filthy, stinky and slippery kitchen.

“The corporation authorities visit the canteen every month. They know we’ve been struggling for over a year, but they don’t care. The equipment used for cooking, exhaust fans, tube-lights and standing table are all broken. We spent our own money to repair the stove but it’s difficult to manage expenses with the meagre salary we get. Plus, they have reduced the manpower and salary due to low sales,” said Shanthi, a breadwinner of the family, who has been working at the canteen for a long time.

Korattur Amma Unavagam

So far, the staff has spent over Rs 2,000 in the last few months to repair the stove, grinder and mixer, and also buy rat repellent. Though the civic body is aware that the staff is spending their own money, they have not been reimbursed yet.

“Apart from the salary and damaged equipment that has not been replaced all these years, we don’t have toilets in the kitchen. When the corporation broke the tiles for renovation, even the toilet was damaged. We can’t use it at all, and it’s extremely difficult during periods. Also, after washing the vessels, the dirty water stagnates on the road due to a lack of proper drainage system,” lamented another staff member.

Ambattur

Since sales have dipped in the last few years, the local body has reduced the quantity of provisions provided to the kitchens. Only 5 kg of dhal varieties, one litre of oil and curd are distributed.

With less quantity of products, workers are unable to prepare sufficient food items for 3 meals. “As very less toor dhal is provided every month, the sambar we make is watery. Customers blame us for making low-quality food. At times, they even accuse us of misappropriating the provision for personal use. Fear of a pay-cut or worse, being fired from our job prevents us from raising these concerns to the authorities,” said a tearful Rajeshwari, a staff in the Ambattur canteen.

Ambattur Amma Unavagam

Fans in the canteen do not work. They’re rusted, and the ceiling they hang from are cracked. Workers fear that it might collapse during the monsoon seasons. When they raised these concerns to the authorities a few years ago, “it fell on deaf ears”, they said.

Since the floors are damaged and workers use broken vessels, the staff are often injured. But they’re not provided with medical insurance or health check-ups. They don’t get sick leave either; due to manpower shortage, workers take a salary-cut if they take leave.

Tiruvottiyur

Another common worry they have is lack of employee benefits despite a reduction in the monthly salary.

“For over a decade, there was no hike. Our salary was Rs 9,000. And, in the last two years, since sales dropped drastically, the authorities laid off workers, and reduced the salary to Rs 6,000. How can this be enough to run a family?” rued Shanthi at Tiruvottiyur canteen. “Additionally, we’re spending on repair works for the stove, grinder, mixers, etc., We’ve been completely neglected.”

Tiruvottiyur Amma Unavagam

The blame for neglecting Amma Unavagams lies with both the AIADMK and DMK regimes, pointed out the working staff at the canteens that DT Next visited.

“Problems in the canteens came up several years ago, even when the AIADMK was in power. When we raised our concerns to the officials then, they didn’t do anything about it. Then came the current government, which promised to take care of Amma canteens but we haven’t seen any progress so far,” pointed out another staff member at the canteen.

Blame-game

J John, AIADMK councillor of Ward 84, blamed the current government for neglecting Amma Unavagams.

“The scheme has benefited lakhs of people but, the present government has neglected it, as their only motive is to shut it down. There is no fund allocation in the current and upcoming financial year. During the Corporation budget sessions, we raised concerns about it to the Mayor and Corporation authorities but there was no response,” added John.

Amma Unavagam was never meant to be a profit-making enterprise. Though sales are low, it still feeds lakhs of people, especially workers in the industrial areas. “Authorities must take this into consideration and increase the quantity and quality of the food,” opined K Karthik, ward 7 councillor.

It’s noteworthy that the AIADMK councillors utilise the Councillor’s Development Fund for repair works at Amma canteens in their respective wards.

During the council meeting in November 2022, head of accounts committee K Dhanasekaran noted that the GCC incurred Rs 786 crore loss in Amma Unavagam in the city. “The canteens’ profit/day is Rs 500, which is a huge loss for the Corporation, and hence, it should be closed,” he had said. In addition, the ruling party councillors mentioned that staff did not show up at the canteens regularly and rules were violated.

Dr M Jagadeesan, city health officer, GCC, said that of the total 399 Amma Unavagams, only 5 were relocated temporarily. “After the maintenance work is done, it will be open to the public. We’ve instructed the zonal level officers to carry out repair works if required. Also, the quality of the food is being maintained. Else, action would be taken against the concerned officials,” he added.