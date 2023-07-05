AMJC conducts campaign on climate action

CHENNAI: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Agurchand Manmull Jain College (AMJC) has collaborated with Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) Chennai, for their ‘Climate Action Month – July 2023” (CAM-2023), which was inaugurated at Parasmal Chordia Seminar Hall at the institution.

CAM-2023 is an awareness campaign amongst educational institutions across Chennai, on the causes and mitigation of climate change. CAM will encompass a series of programs, competitions and expert talks to raise awareness about environmental degradation and to promote alternative and sustainable practices among the student population by engaging and empowering them.

CAM–2023 was inaugurated by Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS, who opined that though the government plays a vital role in the protection of the environment. But the burden is huge and the collective participation of people with the authorities would inevitably bring about a vital change, he added. He also emphasised that beyond focussing on slowing down the process of climate degradation, necessary steps have to be taken to reverse the existing conditions.