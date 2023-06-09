Begin typing your search...

Amit Shah to visit Chennai tomorrow, to address public meeting in Vellore

The BJP is observing a month-long public outreach programme between May 30 and June 30 to mark the government's anniversary

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jun 2023 11:06 AM GMT
Amit Shah to visit Chennai tomorrow, to address public meeting in Vellore
X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chennai tomorrow, according to a Daily Thanthi report. He is supposed to meet leaders of the political parties of Tamil Nadu.

Shah and VK Singh will address a meeting at Vellore on Sunday as part of their outreach programme before travelling to Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP is observing a month-long public outreach programme between May 30 and June 30 to mark the government's anniversary.

Amit ShahAmit Shah in ChennaiBJP Govt in TNBJP Govt in Tamil NaduVK Singh
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X