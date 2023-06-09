Begin typing your search...
Amit Shah to visit Chennai tomorrow, to address public meeting in Vellore
The BJP is observing a month-long public outreach programme between May 30 and June 30 to mark the government's anniversary
CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chennai tomorrow, according to a Daily Thanthi report. He is supposed to meet leaders of the political parties of Tamil Nadu.
Shah and VK Singh will address a meeting at Vellore on Sunday as part of their outreach programme before travelling to Andhra Pradesh.
