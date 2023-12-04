Amid rain, auto fares up in city

CHENNAI: Overcharging by auto rickshaw drivers is a very common scenario in Chennai and the fare becomes even higher during rains. “During heavy rains, I did not have any other means of commuting and was in the Mehta Nagar bus stop at Nelson Manickam Road.I had to travel to Kamaraj Nagar street, which is only one km from the bus stop. It was around 11pm and only one auto driver was available. He charged me Rs 100 for travelling such a small distance. The driver said that it is raining and the road is not good,” fumed Nidhi Anu Wincent, an ayurvedic doctor. “The Ola or Uber drivers usually do accept the ride and ask us for cancellation.

So that they get the entire amount with themselves as cancellation charges. If they go for the ride 20-30 per cent will be gone to the company and the rest of the amount is received by the drivers,” says Aishwarya S, an auditor in a private organisation. “At night 7 pm I got an auto from Egmore railway station to Nehru Park. The auto driver asked Rs 150 from me, which is usually Rs 50 in normal days and the same distance in the metro is Rs 20. After bargaining I got another auto for Rs 70,” says K Maheewsari, an office staff. Meanwhile, the auto drivers said they are increasing the fare because of the bad weather.