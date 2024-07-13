Amid EMU cancellations, MTC to run special services between Beach and Egmore railway stations on July 14

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) announced the operation of bus services on July 14 from Chennai Beach station to Egmore Railway Station due to the full cancellation of EMU train services between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore.

This cancellation is a result of ongoing engineering works for the construction of a new culvert at Chennai Egmore Yard.

To assist commuters, MTC has deployed traffic officers at major bus stations to monitor the operations of these buses and ensure smooth transportation during this period.