Amar Prasad’s judicial custody extended

CHENNAI: The Alandur court extended the judicial custody till Friday for Amar Prasad and four others who were arrested in the flag pole issue. The police removed the 45-feet flag pole which was in front of the State BJP President Annamalai’s house in Panaiyur.

During that time the BJP supporters argued with the police and the glass of the earthmover was broken.

The Kanathur police who registered a case arrested the BJP state president of sports and skill development cell Amar Prasad Reddy along with Vinoth, Senthil, and two others for not allowing the police to perform their duty.

They were taken into custody and on Tuesday, Alandur court extended the judicial custody till Friday.