Amar Prasad booked for trespassing into BJP functionary sister’s house

CHENNAI: City police have booked TN BJP functionary Amar Prasad Reddy and his associates under several sections for trespassing the BJP woman functionary’s sister’s house in Kotturpuram.

Police have invoked nine sections of IPC including 354 (assault or criminal force on women with intent to outrage modesty), and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) among others against Amar Prasad Reddy.

According to the complainant, Devi, her younger sister, Andal is a functionary with the BJP and there was trouble between Andal and another woman functionary Nivedha over payment for bringing a crowd for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai last week.

On January 21, when Devi was at Andal's house, a group including Nivedha, Sridhar, and another BJP functionary barged into Andal's house and picked an argument with the woman saying that she had taken money from Amar Prasad Reddy, for which they also deserve a share. They started assaulting the women and further claimed that they were doing so on Amar Prasad Reddy's instructions.