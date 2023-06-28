Begin typing your search...

AM Jain students organise campaign against drug abuse

Around 100 students from various departments of the college took part in the campaign which was initiated by Enforcement Bureau CID and Tamil Nadu State NSS Cell.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 1:03 AM GMT
AM Jain College students participating in the campaign

CHENNAI: To create awareness on the International Day against drugs abuse and illicit trafficking, students of Agurchand Manmull Jain College, Chennai, participated in a campaign at Tirusulam signal near Chennai airport.

Around 100 students from various departments of the college took part in the campaign which was initiated by Enforcement Bureau CID and Tamil Nadu State NSS Cell. The students pledged against the use of drugs and spread the awareness of the dangers of drug abuse through slogans.

