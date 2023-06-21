AM Jain offers UG, PG courses on travel and tourism

CHENNAI: Post the pandemic, the travel and tourism industry is one of the fastest growing sectors.

A recent study has revealed the tourism industry will create around 46 million job opportunities in the coming years. Expecting such a growth in the industry around two decades back, Chennai-based AM Jain College offers BA and MA Tourism and Travel Management.

Dr MM Ramya, Dean of AM Jain College said, “A career in travel and tourism is considered to be extremely fascinating and adventurous, as well as lucrative for the most committed people. In the near future, the Indian travel and tourism sector intends to create around a million job possibilities.”