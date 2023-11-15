AM Jain marks Cancer Awareness Day

CHENNAI: A profound display of unity and purpose marked National Cancer Awareness Day at AM Jain College .

Over 300 college students and faculty members came together to craft a human mosaic in the form of a pink ribbon, igniting hope and solidarity in the battle against cancer.

The coordinated efforts of these students symbolised the remarkable strength of togetherness.

The striking pink mosaic left a lasting impact, inspiring countless to join the cause.

Cancer survivor and motivational speaker, Neerja Malik, graced the event. Malik shared her inspiring journey, underscoring the importance of early detection, and her words served as a beacon of inspiration.

Following the session, the guest of honour expressed her gratitude to AM Jain College for this impactful tribute to cancer awareness.