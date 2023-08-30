AM Jain Group launches Unnati on Founder’s Day

CHENNAI: On its 121st Founder’s Day, AM Jain Group of Institutions is ushering in a new era of education with the launch of “Unnati,” a groundbreaking skill development Initiative.

With a sub-stantial investment of Rs 10 crore, Unnati is poised to reshape the educational landscape by providing over 25,000 students annually with essential skills aligned with the demands of our technologically advanced future.

‘Unnati’ was launched by P Kartikeyan Head of MM, Nokia in the presence of the management committee of AM Jain.

Unnati’s Skill Development Initiative acknowledges the swift transformations taking place in our world, driven by technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and data analytics. Recognising the need to prepare students for this rapidly evolving environment, Unnati has meticulously curated a range of concise yet comprehensive courses. These courses are strategically designed to empower students with the industry-relevant skills required to excel in the future job market.