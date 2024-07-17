AM Jain College celebrates World Paper Bag Day 2024

CHENNAI: AM Jain College, in collaboration with Tambaram City Municipal Corporation, celebrated World Paper Bag Day 2024 by distributing 300 paper bags to shops and vending stalls at Tambaram Market.

The event, supported by 100 student volunteers, was inaugurated by Vasantha Kumari, Mayor of Tambaram City Municipal Corporation, and emphasised the importance of sustainable practices and the role of paper bags in reducing environmental impact. The Mayor and students also pledged to minimise plastic usage, committing to a greener future.