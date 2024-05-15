AM Jain College celebrates its 52nd College Day

CHENNAI: The 52nd College Day celebration of Agurchand Manmull Jain College commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by esteemed chief guest Vijay Chordia, the president of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, and alumnus of AM Jain College (1975 batch).

The dignitaries include Secretary Udhan Kumar Chordia, Associate Secretary Shri Hemanth P Chordia, Principal Dr B Mahavir, Former Principal Dr N Venkataramanan, Dean Dr MM Ramya, and members of the Management Committee.

Medals and certificates were awarded to students who secured top positions in the semester exams across various subjects. In total, 440 students were recognized for their academic excellence and subject-wise and department-wise 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes were given. In addition, 127 staff members were commended for their commitment to produce exceptional results. Trophies were given for sports winners and 25 students were honoured with overall championship trophies. Adding vibrancy to the occasion, cultural programs were performed by the college’s Arts and Cultural team. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by the Vice Principal Dr B Mahavir.