AM Jain College alumni meet held

The Alumni Meet featured a plethora of cultural events, allowing the alumni to showcase their talents and creativity.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Jan 2024 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-31 00:16:10.0  )
Agurchand Manmull Jain College

CHENNAI: AM Jain College, Chennai organised its Alumni Meet recently and the event witnessed an overwhelming participation of around 2,000 enthusiastic ex-students who relived cherished memories, reconnected with old friends and celebrated the success stories that have emerged from the esteemed institution.

The Alumni Meet featured a plethora of cultural events, allowing the alumni to showcase their talents and creativity. The event also included a nostalgic journey down memory lane with the unveiling of the Memory Wall, where alumni could reminisce about their time at the college.

Gaming activities added an element of fun and excitement, creating an engaging atmosphere for all attendees. Dr N Venkataramanan, Principal of AM Jain College, said, “The Alumni Meet is a testament to the enduring spirit of our institution. It is heartening to see our graduates contributing significantly to various fields and making a mark in the world. The newly formed AMJC Alumni Association – ‘Roots’, will play a crucial role in fostering these connections and maintaining the strong bond between the institution and its graduates.

