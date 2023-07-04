Alleged medical negligence: Child's parents appear before investigation committee

CHENNAI: While the report of the enquiry committee in the alleged negligence in the case of 1.5 year old kid Mohamed Mihir at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is awaited, the parents of the child appeared before the medical investigation committee on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating the medical negligence alleged by the parents. The parents also expressed disappointment at the remarks of the health minister on the child's health.

The child's mother said that 21 questions were asked during the investigation and the doctors, nurses and health workers from the hospital were interrogated for 3 hours. After the examination. "The enquiry was done by the medical team who asked about the health issues of my child and about the date of admission and related questions. However, it is very heartbreaking to hear from the health minister that since the child is a premature baby, he has a lot of health problems which led to the amputation, " she said.

"The minister visited yesterday and mentioned to me that the baby is premature and has a lot of complications. It was very hurtful to hear that. Do premature babies not grow healthy? It does not justify what happened to my child, " she added.

The parents alleged the hospital of negligence while administering intravenous drips when he was brought to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for the management of hydrocephalus, i.e. the presence of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

"The child had both the hands when I brought him to the hospital and now he has one hand only. The minister has spoken about the child being born with a lot of multiple health complications but what will he answer to my child now becoming a physically challenged kid because of the negligence, " questioned the mother of the child Abdul Azeesa.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities at the Institute of Child Health said that the kid is now stable and he is now recovering well post the amputation surgery on Sunday.

"The child is on oral feeds currently and is completely stable. The other health complications that the child was diagnosed with, are chronic in nature but currently, there is no risk and the child is stable, " said Dr Rema Chandramohan, director of Institute of Child Health.