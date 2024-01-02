All-time spike: CMRL records 9.11 crore passenger ridership in 2023

CHENNAI: A whopping 9.11 crore passengers travelled in Chennai Metro Rail in 2023. The numbers saw a significant increase from last year which recorded 6.09 crore passengers between January to December 2022.

And, as per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), since CMRL commenced its operation in June 2015 till date, as many as 25.01 crore passengers have travelled in the Metro Rail.

Additionally, between June 2015 till December 2018, as many as 2.80 crore passengers commuted in Metro Rail and 3.28 crore passengers between January and December 2019. But, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the numbers were at 1.18 crore passengers between January to December 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic lockdown - March 2020 - September 2020) and 2.53 crore passengers between January to December 2021. (COVID-19 pandemic lockdown - May 2021 – June 2021).

From there, the numbers witnessed a steady rise as demand among passengers too saw a spike. Due to this, from a meager 2.53 crore passengers overall in 2021, the numbers rose to 6.09 crore passengers in 2022 and 9.11 crore passengers in 2023, the press note stated.However, to further up the ridership, CMRL continues to offer a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm, and PhonePe).

"Passenger can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and paytm also," added the note.