All south-bound bus operations to shift to Kilambakkam from today

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Sunday night announced that all transport corporations’ south-bound buses plying via Chengalpattu would shift their operations to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam from January 30 onwards.

In a statement, he said that after the inauguration of the new terminus on December 30, the SETC had begun its operation of south-bound buses, followed by omni buses on January 24.

“From Tuesday, the operation of all 710 buses plying via Chengalpattu and Tindivanam would begin from the Kilam-bakkam terminus. Another 160 bus services would start from the Madhavaram terminus. No buses to south would ply from Koyambedu,” he said. “Only the buses plying via ECR and via Poonamallee to Vellore, Hosur and Tirupattur would operate from Koyambedu terminus.”

Sivasankar added that for the convenience of passengers, buses of the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporations Villupuram arriving to Chennai would be operated till Tambaram and then to the Kilambakkam terminus.