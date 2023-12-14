All cyclone affected people will get Rs 6,000 relief: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday reiterated that all persons affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and three adjoining districts would definitely receive flood relief sum of Rs 6,000 per family.

Speaking at the family wedding of a party local body representative in the city, Stalin said that whoever was affected by the floods/cyclone in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur would be definitely provided Rs 6,000 flood relief sum.

“Whoever is eligible to receive Rs 6,000 flood relief sum will “certainly” and “definitely” be provided the same,” the CM said, referring to the implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Recalling the 2015 “man-made floods” owing to the unregulated release of Chembarambakkam reservoir, the CM said, “Chembarambakkam reservoir must not be allowed to brim. Opening the reservoir requires the permission of the government. The chief minister then was Jayalalithaa. Officials were scared to even take the permission of Jayalalithaa then. Such an atrocious situation prevailed then. If they had regulated the discharge then, a disaster would not have happened then. We lost hundreds of people due to it then.”