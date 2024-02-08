All about handloom: Conference revisits the art of handweaving

CHENNAI: The WICCI Handloom Council is set to host a global conference, named Sangamam: Revisiting The Art of Handweaving and Natural Dyeing, on February 9 and 10 at the Hyatt Regency. The purpose of WICCI Sangamam 2024 is to serve as a platform for converging ancient textile traditions, modern techniques, and artistic talents. Over two days, participants can engage in knowledge-sharing sessions led by renowned speakers, heritage conservationists, and practitioners in the crafts of handloom and natural dyeing, delving deep into a heritage that speaks volumes about creativity, environmental sustainability, and cultural resilience.

Sakina Ansari, representing the WICCI Handloom Council, tells DT Next, “One of the primary objectives of this conference is to raise awareness about artisans across the country. The dwindling number of artisans is a result of declining sales, which adversely affects their livelihoods. It is critical to revive handloom and provide support to these artisans. While many other countries value our artisans, they often lack recognition at home. Through events like this conference, we aim to increase awareness of handloom products and Indian artisans.”

The event will also feature interactive workshops, hands-on experiences with natural dyeing of indigo, panel discussions, and a special fashion show spotlighting contemporary pieces created using traditional methods.