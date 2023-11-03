Alandur-Velachery area experienced water stagnation after receiving 7 cm rainfall

CHENNAI: Traffic came to a still in several parts of south Chennai after Alandur and Velachery recorded 7 cm of rainfall throwing normalcy out of gear.

The water stagnation in the areas caused traffic gridlock and affected the normal life of officers and schoolgoers. Adding to the mess the stormwater collected in the Madars Race Course was pumped out by the private workers and this flooded the five-furlong road affecting the traffic flow in Alandur, Guindy, and Velachery leaving a ripple effect for several hours.

The situation was such that Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan visited the spot and held talks with the Race Course management instructing them to desilt the ponds located inside the 100-acre property.

With the situation turning worse the Chennai Corporation dispatched the field workers and the pumps were brought in to clear the inundation in adjacent roads and the nearby subways.

The city received heavy spells along with thunderstorm activity in several areas including Alandur, Adambakkam, Pallikaranai, and Meenambakkam, and the road leading to Guindy through Kakkan Nagar in Adambakkam that led to knee-deep water stagnation.

"The draining of water from the race course flooded the Velachery area and caused inconvenience to the public. The race course authorities have been warned and steps taken to prevent water logging," a senior Corporation official said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner (works) GS Sameeran, Deputy Commissioner (education) Sharanya Ari, and Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) MP Amith visited the spot and monitored the flood mitigation works kick-started by the city corporation in Guindy, Velachery, and Alandur areas. The corporation officials visited the nearby vacant lands and grounds and instructed the caretakers to ensure that the stormwater is drained into the stormwater drains and not let into the roads flooding the locality.