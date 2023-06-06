Alandur residents protest outside EB office frequent power cuts

CHENNAI: Following frequent power cuts, residents of Alandur protested in front of the EB office by lying on the road on Monday night.

The residents are experiencing frequent power cuts for the past 20 days at night. When they inquired with the EB substation staff in Alandur, they were told that the transformer couldn't handle the load and it's getting tripped often. The officials said that the transformer will be changed in a few days.

However, for the past two weeks, the power cut in the area was increasing following which, there was no proper response from the EB officials.

On Monday night, during the power cut more than 100 hundred marched towards the EB Sub station office and they slept outside the office by blocking the road. The residents said that they would not leave the place until they get a solution to the power cut. On information, the St Thomas Mount police visited the spot and tried to hold peace talks with them but the residents were not ready to give up their protest until they get a confirmation from the EB officials.

Then, the Alandur electricity board Assistant Engineer Karupaiyah visited the spot and he promised that the transformer will be replaced within three days. Following that the residents gave up their protest and dispersed.