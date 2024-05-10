Akshaya Tritiya: Gold, silver price spikes in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, gold and silver prices increased in Chennai.

Accordingly, the price of 22-carat gold on Friday increased by Rs 360 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,280 per sovereign.

The price of gold increased per gram to Rs 45 and is being sold at Rs 6,660/gram.

It is also reported that the price of silver has increased by Rs 1.30, costing a gram Rs. 90.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. It is observed as an auspicious day, as it signifies the third day of unending prosperity. Buying gold on this day is a tradition, as worshipping Lord Kuber on this day is believed to bring prosperity.