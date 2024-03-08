Ajith to be discharged from hospital today, treated for cerebellar infarction

CHENNAI: The latest update for Ajith's fans is that the actor is doing well and will be out of hospital today. While there were initial reports that the actor had been admitted for a thorough medical investigation, DT Next now has confirmed that Ajith has undergone treatment for cerebellar infarction, a condition that obstructs blood flow to the brain.

Sources close to the actor told DT Next, "He is normal and will resume his day-to-day activities soon. In fact, he will take off to Azerbaijan to shoot for the last schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi in the next couple of weeks."



Tinnitus is one of the earliest symptoms of infarction and for the unversed, Ajith, through his manager had warned about the symptoms on X through a post in August 2022 and urged people to protect their ears. "It was initially a normal health check up. However, he was asked by the doctors to get treated for this immediately," added the source.