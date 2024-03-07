Ajith in hospital; routine health checkup, say aides

CHENNAI: A few minutes ago, reports of actor Ajith getting admitted to a private hospital in Chennai started spreading across media platforms like a wildfire. Speculations were rife that the actor who visited the hospital for a regular health check up has been admitted after doctors diagnosed of complications.



While it was said that the actor could have been admitted for an infarction, a condition that is caused by obstruction of blood vessel to an organ, the actor's manager and publicist denied it. Talking to DT Next, he said, "Ajith makes it a point to go for a routine health check up for travel insurance and mediclaim before he leaves to shoot in a foreign country or before his biking trips. We wonder why it has been blown out of proportion this time. Rumours can be ruled out."

The actor will leave for Azerbaijan to shoot for the final schedule of his 62nd film, Vidaa Muyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca.