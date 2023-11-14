Burns cases, road accidents keep GHs busy on Deepavali; nil fatalities

CHENNAI: Deepavali celebrations always lead to accidents causing burn injuries and falls. While there were no related-fatalities reported in the city, doctors had to perform minor and major surgeries for burns.



At least 16 cases of burns were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Deepavali. While most were of minor injuries, and burns remained less than 5%, around seven patients had to be admitted for surgery. As many as 9 patients were treated as out-patients.

Dr R Muthuselvan, dean, KMC, said that surgeries had to be performed in most cases as they had skin rupture and damage. “One patient with about 20% burns is the most severe case at the hospital but the patient is stable. Currently, there are 9 inpatients being treated here,” he added.

A total of 11 out-patients were treated for burn injuries at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital. There are around 36 patients admitted at the hospital, including 5 children.

Dr P Balaji, dean, Stanley hospital, said: “There were 15 major and 14 minor procedures performed. No casualties were reported.”

Some cases admitted to the emergency were off-road traffic accidents due to drunk-driving and/or fall. There were about 23 cases of burns and accidents taken to the hospital.

“Most cases are stable. Injuries of the limbs and head are the most common but we did not see any major impact,” said a doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Royapettah GH also saw around 15 cases of burns and 13 were treated as out-patients and have been discharged after treatment. “Two patients are under treatment and being monitored. However, they remain stable,” said a doctor of the GH.







