Air Mauritius launches weekly direct flight from Chennai to Mauritius today

CHENNAI: Air Mauritius, the national carrier of Mauritius, will now operate one weekly flight from Chennai to Mauritius from April 13.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this flight service, which was suspended in 2020, is restarting after a gap of four years, from today.

The tourism industry in the island nation bounces back in the post-covid period and country seeks to boost its tourism amid Maldives row.

According to reports, these flight services will be operated only on Saturdays.

It is reported that, the Chennai-Mauritius-Chennai route saw a high number of travelers in the flights operated today.

From Chennai International Airport, Air Mauritius Airlines Flight arrived at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius with 245 passengers onboard, today, at 1:50 AM.

Following this, Air Mauritius Airlines that departed from Chennai International Airport to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius will arrive at 3:35 PM, today, with 173 passengers.

The flight duration is 5 hours and 45 minutes.

The fare for one sided travel is Rs 26406, as announced by Chennai International Airport authorities.

Initially, only one flight per week will operate, however a decision will be made to increase the flight service, added the press note.