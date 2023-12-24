Begin typing your search...

Air India services commence from 2nd domestic terminal in Chennai

The decision to operate a second terminal at Chennai airport was taken to ease passenger’s convenience.

23 Dec 2023

Representative Image (Reuters)

CHENNAI: The Air India express flights has started operating from the second domestic terminal on Saturday.



Earlier, the Air India flights were operated on the T4 Terminal. The officials said that all Vistara Airlines flights will also be operated from the T4 terminal from Wednesday.

The officials believe that this will decrease the congestion in the T1 terminal as one of the busiest airports in India, Chennai airport operates an average of 400 flights every day and sees around 60,000 passengers.



