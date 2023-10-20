CHENNAI: An Air India flight to Sri Lanka was delayed for about six hours on Friday.



The Air India flight from Andaman was scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport at 10.20 am. However, due to a technical snag, the flight did not arrive at the Chennai airport.

The same flight after landing in Chennai usually would depart to Sri Lanka at 12 pm but due to the delay the 156 passengers who arrived at the airport to board the flight finished all the security checkups and were waiting to board the flight.

Later the airline announced that the flight would be delayed and it would take off from the airport in the evening. Since there was no announcement about the take off the passengers started to argue with the airline staff. Later a spare flight was arranged and the 156 passengers departed for Sri Lanka from the Chennai airport at 6 pm.