Air India flight to SL delayed by over four hours at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Air India flight to Srilanka was delayed for more than four hours on Friday at the Chennai airport.

The Air India flight which was supposed to arrive in Chennai at 11.30 pm from Delhi on Thursday night landed in the Chennai airport only at 2.30 am on Friday due to a technical snag. The same flight was scheduled to depart to Colombo at 12.25 am from the Chennai airport and then it would arrive in Chennai from Colombo at 4.25 am. On Friday following the delay of the arrival from Delhi, the flight to Srilanka and Andaman was delayed for four hours. The flight took off to Colombo at 4.20 am and from there arrived in Chennai at 7.30 am.

Later, the flight departed for Port Blair at 8.45 am. The passengers were put to suffer in the Chennai airport since they were not informed regarding the delay in the arrival of the flight.