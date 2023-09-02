Air India flight to Madurai delayed over four hours following a tech snag

CHENNAI: The Air India flight to Madurai was delayed for more than four hours following a technical snag on Saturday.

The Air India flight from Mumbai would travel to Madurai via Chennai every day in the morning. On Saturday the flight arrived from Mumbai at 10.55 am and was about to depart to Madurai with 118 passengers at 11.30 am. However, at the last minute, Air India announced that there was a technical snag in the flight and it would take off at 1.30 pm and the passengers were made to wait in the waiting area.

Since there were no updates about the take off till 2 pm the angry passengers started to argue with the Air India staff at the counter. Soon the airport officials visited the spot and held peace talks with the passengers. Later the Airline announced that the flight would take off at 3 pm and all the passengers boarded the flight.

However, since the flight did not take off as promised at 3 pm and again the passengers started to protest inside the aircraft. Later the flight departed to Madurai at 3.30 pm after a delay of four hours.