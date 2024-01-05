Air India flight to Kuwait cancelled due to technical snag

CHENNAI: An Air India flight which was scheduled to Kuwait was cancelled after the pilot noticed a technical snag on Thursday.

The Air India flight to Kuwait was scheduled to depart from Chennai airport with 138 passengers on Thursday night.

The passengers who reached the airport completed all the security checks and were waiting to board the flight.

At that time, the pilot noticed a technical snag in the flight and informed the ATC.

Later, the airline announced that the flight would be delayed and the passengers were made to stay in the waiting hall.

Since there was no update till midnight the passengers became angry and argued with the staff at the counter and then the flight was announced cancelled and the passengers were made to stay in various hotels in Chennai.

The airline sources said that the flight will take off from Chennai on Friday night.