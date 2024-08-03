Air India Express to operate direct flights to Dhaka from Chennai

CHENNAI: The Air India Express is about to operate direct flights to Dhaka from Chennai starting next month.

The direct flights to Dhaka from Chennai airport are already being operated by Indigo Airlines and Bangala Airlines.

Now considering the demand among the passengers the Air India Express has announced that a direct flight to Dhaka will be operated from Chennai starting on September 3.

They would be operated on six days a week except Monday.

It would depart from Chennai airport at 7 pm and land in Dhaka at 10.10 pm and would depart from there at noon and arrive in Chennai at 4.50 pm.

The Airline has announced that ticket fares would be less than the other operators starting from Rs 4,796 onwards.

This would be helpful for most of the people who are travelling to Dhaka from Chennai regularly.