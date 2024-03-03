Air India Express launches addl direct flight from Chennai to Kuwait

CHENNAI: Catering to more passengers, the Air India Express has launched additional direct flight from Chennai to Kuwait, starting Sunday.



So far, from Chennai to Kuwait, four airlines namely Air India, IndiGo, Kuwait Airlines and Jazeera Airways were operating direct passenger flight services between Chennai-Kuwait-Chennai.

Now Air India Express has started additional flights to Kuwait, in the wake of high demand among the public.

As per airport sources, Air India Express has begun operating a new five days (except Tuesdays and Saturdays) passenger service between Chennai and Kuwait.

The flight will depart Chennai International Airport at 6:50 pm and will arrive in Kuwait at midnight. However, the return flight will depart Kuwait early in the morning and arrive in Chennai at 6:35 am on the scheduled days. Depending on the passenger response, it is said that flights will be operated on all days.

The airport authority anticipates that the additional flight is expected to increase convenience for travellers, especially regular passengers flying from Chennai to Kuwait for various purposes, including business or leisure.

Meanwhile, due to administrative reasons, four Vistara Airlines passenger flights were cancelled on Sunday, impacting transits between Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

As per airport sources, the cancellations included flights arriving in Chennai from Delhi at 10:30 am and Mumbai at 7:50 pm, as well as flights departing from Chennai to Delhi at 11:15 am and Mumbai at 8:30 pm.

Vistara Airlines has attributed that the cancellations are for administrative reasons and has reportedly informed affected passengers.