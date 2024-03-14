AILU demonstrated against CAA, urges the Union govt to revoke it

CHENNAI: All India Lawyers Union (AILU) on Thursday, conducted a demonstration at the Madras High Court (MHC) condemning the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

More than 100 lawyers and advocates participated in the demonstration and raised slogans against the Union government for implementing CAA.

The advocates demanded the Union government to revoke the CAA as it discriminates against Muslims.

CAA is in violation of the Constitution of India, it is against the solidarity of this nation, said Advocate Shivakumar of AILU.

"India being a secularistic country, we cannot allow a law which discriminates against the Muslims, which is against Article 15 of the Constitution", said the advocate.

The Union government implemented CAA despite most of the Parliament members of the opposition party objected, hence the Union government should revoke the CAA, he added.