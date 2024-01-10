Aid for rooftop solar plants enhanced to Rs 18,000 per kW

CHENNAI: To encourage domestic power consumers to switch to rooftop solar generation, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has increased the central financial assistance for installing grid-connected rooftop solar plants to Rs 18,000 per kilowatt (kW) from the existing Rs 14,588 per kW.

Under phase II of the grid-connected rooftop solar system, the Ministry has increased the benchmark central financial assistance (CFA) for rooftop systems ranging from one kW to three kW, installed through tendering and national portal applications.

The rooftop plants above three kW and up to 10 kW capacities will receive financial assistance of Rs 9,000 per kW as against earlier aid of Rs 7,294 per kW in general states.

For residents’ welfare associations (RWA) or group housing societies, the CFA allocation will be Rs 9,000 per kW for common facilities up to 500 kW at 10 kW per house. Earlier, the CFA was Rs 7,924 per kW for these category structures.

Welcoming the MNRE’s notification revising the CFA, a solar developer in the city said that it would encourage more people to switch to solar, which would become more affordable and would also bring down their power bills.

Apart from the increase in the CFA, the Union Ministry has also proposed to amend the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2023, exempting technical feasibility for installing rooftop solar plants up to 10-kilowatt capacity and commissioning of the solar plant, including installation of meters within 15 days from submission of the installation certificate.