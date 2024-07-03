AICTE chairman encourages students to learn, use and adapt AI in a big way

CHENNAI: Encouraging the students to actively learn, use and adapt Artificial Intelligence (AI), the chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) TG Sitharam addressed the students at Anna University convocation on the importance of the growing technology.

Anna University on Tuesday held its 44th annual convocation in the presence of Governor RN Ravi and TG Sitharam, the chairman of AICTE, New Delhi, as the chief guest. Meanwhile Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy skipped the convocation ceremony.

Addressing the students, Sitharam during his speech said, “With passing out of university, students are requested to enhance their skills and critical thinking.” He also requested the students to develop a learning attitude and to thrive on the same for a better future.

Speaking further about Artificial Intelligence, the chairman urged youngsters to adapt with growing technology like AI. “Do not fear the changes brought by AI technology like job losses. But, develop skills to put these technologies to better use,” Sitharam added.

In this year’s ceremony as many as 1.14 lakh students have graduated. Governor Ravi gave out the degrees to students passing out this academic year. During the ceremony, R Velraj, Vice Chancellor of Anna University also detailed the annual report.