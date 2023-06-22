AIADMK workers stage unique protest

CHENGALPATTU: More than 500 AIADMK workers staged a unique protest wearing garlands made of liquor bottles around their neck demanding the dismissal of DMK Minister Senthilbalaji, here on Wednesday.

The protesting opposition party cadre also condemned the rise in prices of essential commodities.

The protesters gathered at the Chengalpattu bus stand and raised slogans demanding the ruling party to dismiss arrested Minister Senthilbalaji, who is embroiled in a corruption case.

They also raised their voice against the rise in property tax, electricity tarrif, milk prices, and also the deteriorating law and order in the State.

District secretaries Tirukazhukundram Arumugam and Chitlapakkam Rajendran presided over the protest in which several other AIADMK functionaries participated.

Some of the cadres wearing garlands made of liquor bottles was the main attraction and they also waved Rs 10 rupee notes condemning the DMK Minister’s decision to collect Rs 10 extra per liquor bottle.