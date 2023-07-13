AIADMK to stage state-wide protest against price increase of essential commodities

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his party would stage a state-wide demonstration on July 20 in protest against the price hike of vegetables and other essential commodities.

Stating that the prices of daily usable vegetables including tomato, small onion, ginger, garlic, green chillies, beans and carrot have increased heavily, the AIADMK leader said even prices of essential commodities including dhal, tamarind and cumin seeds were also on the rise.

Alleging that the DMK government has not properly implemented to sell the essential commodities in the ration shops, "the price hike has severely affected poor and middle class people in the state".

Claiming that when AIADMK was in power a separate fund was allocated whenever the prices of essential commodities had increased, the opposition leader of the House said "even in those period, we have taken measures to procure the commodities in the market and have sold in fair price shops to the people".

Listing out the issues that were currently faced by the people here, Palaniswami said "the chief minister, who was not taking care of the issues of people, always blaming the union government and trying to get away from it".

The AIADMK general secretary said "since the DMK government has failed to control the prices of essential commodities, the party would stage-demonstrations in front of collector offices at all district headquarters".

He said all senior party functionaries, AIADMK legislators, former ministers and ex-MPs would participate in the protest in their respective regions.