AIADMK to protest demanding stern action against DMK men for assaulting govt officials, police

CHENNAI: The prime opposition party , AIADMK, has announced protest on November 8, condemning the alleged attack by the DMK functionaries on officials of mines department and police personnel a few days ago in Perambalur Collectorate over the stone quarry tender, to keep a political pressure on the ruling party.

The protest would be held on November 8 at Perambalur.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, demanded the authorities to take stern action against the persons who assaulted the government officials and police personnel on the premises of the Collectorate in Perambalur on October 30.

“Stern action should be taken against those who assaulted the officials and policemen instead of taking insincere action to protect them,” Palaniswami said.

The protest would also highlight the inaction of the DMK government against its party functionaries, who had involved several anti-people activities, he said and noted that the protest would be headed by party organising secretary and former minister P Mohan.

He urged the party cadres and functionaries and public to participate in the protest in large numbers to register their strong protest against the atrocities of the ruling party’s functionaries.