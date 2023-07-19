AIADMK man arrested sexually harassing woman

CHENNAI: The AIADMK Tambaram Zonal Secretary who allegedly sexually harassed a woman was arrested by the Tambaram police on Wednesday.

The arrested man has been indentifed as Kumagan Alias Arun (47) of Jerusalem Nagar in Irumbuliyur is the 53rd ward zonal secretary of the AIADMK party and also he had been a local financier. Arun was already married and has children. Police said he had financially helped a 35-year-old woman in the locality who was staying alone after being separated from her husband.

Later Arun started to share obscene images and texts to the woman regularly. Following that the woman recently met Arun and requested him to stop sending these kinds of messages and told him she would file a complaint with the police if he continued it. However, Arun threatened the woman that she cannot do anything against him.

Later a few days ago the woman filed a complaint in the Tambaram police station and submitted the chat screenshots of messages from Arun. The police inquired with Arun and checked his mobile phone and they found that the complaint was genuine. Soon he was arrested in a woman harassment case and was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Puzhal prison.