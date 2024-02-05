AIADMK left to fend for itself as former allies drift towards BJP

CHENNAI: Even as the DMK-led front has commenced seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls with allies and fast forwarding election works, the AIADMK is left alone with all its allies, including PMK, DMDK, TMC (M) and other minor partners, are reportedly drifting towards the BJP.

The party led by Edappadi K Palaniswami is in an unenvious position pinning its hope on any possible cracks in the Indian Nation Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Tamil Nadu, which would help it get allies.

At present seeking solace in the formidable two-leaves symbol, the party is trying to open up talks with its former allies, insiders said. Though the party leadership is buying time by reiterating that there is “more time” for the polls, the sense of fear engulfed the AIADMK leadership that they would be left with no major partners, sources said.

“There is still more time to form an alliance. Anything can happen in politics and we cannot rule out any crack in the DMK’s alliance. Meanwhile, a high level talk is going on with our former alliance partners and we will wait and watch. We will announce our alliance at an appropriate time,” AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said. But a former minister, who was part of the manifesto committee, said that their party leadership is uncertain over the PMK and the DMDK joining the alliance as they are evasive.

Party insiders and senior leaders privy to the development over seating-sharing talks express disappointment over how the leadership failed to inspire their former allies to join their front. “They are looking at our party as a fractured unit without TTV, OPS and V K Sasikala,” a party worker said.