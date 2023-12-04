AIADMK forms 18 rapid response teams to help Chennaities during cyclonic storm Michaung

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has directed party functionaries in Chennai and neighbouring districts to reach out to the people in need of help in the wake of cyclonic storm Michaung. The state capital and the northern districts have been witnessing heavy downpour triggered by the cyclonic storm, throwing normalcy out of gear.

The party social media and IT wing, as per the direction of General secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, formed as many as 18 rapid response teams to help the people in different parts of the city. The contact numbers of the teams were posted on X (formerly Twitter) and urged people to contact the team of the respective areas for help.

Meanwhile, the party functionaries in T Nagar and several other areas distributed free milk sachets and food packets to the people. The party leadership has also asked senior leaders and functionaries to prepare food for the people in low-lying and flooded areas.

The prime opposition party has also used the opportunity to score political mileage by hitting out at DMK Ministers, particularly state health minister M Subramanian. Senior AIADMK leader and party spokesperson D Jayakumar said that it was the duty of the opposition party to flag the issues faced by the people. However, the ministers are criticising them for speaking for the people.

He also questioned the DMK government over the inefficiency of the Rs 4,000 crore-storm water drain (SWD) project in the state capital and ridiculed if the government had bought 400 inflated boats in the fund allocated for the SWD, it would come handy to help people in inundated areas.