‘AI reforms healthcare but maintain ethics, compliance at forefront’

CHENNAI: “While the design, development and deployment of cutting-edge technology solutions in the healthcare ecosystem is an exciting prospect, it’s important to remember to keep ethics, compliance and security at the forefront, “ said Ashokkan Somuveerappan, CIO of Apollo Hospitals, at a conference on AI in healthcare.

The conference discussed the role of AI in Electronic Medical Record adoption, physician productivity, operational efficiency, and fiscal sustainability. Several hospitals in the city have made use of AI towards providing comprehensive digital transformation, personalised care, and have also adopted augmented intelligence technologies for various healthcare facilities.

The event showcased the latest advancements in Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI) technology, demonstrating how clinicians can leverage AI to streamline EMR documentation and improve workflow efficiency.

Discussing the role of Voice AI in Healthcare in the future, Rustom Lawyer, Co-founder - CEO of Augnito, which is an advanced Voice-AI solution innovator, presented a live product demonstration of their latest Ambient Clinical Intelligence technology. Talking about Voice AI, he said, “we want to usher in a new era of Made-In-India healthcare technology. We are fostering innovation that will drive the future of healthcare in India and across the globe”.