Agribusiness fest in Chennai on July 8 and 9

CHENNAI: With an aim to empower farmers and enhance their market opportunities, the state Agriculture department has organised a two-day AgriBusiness Festival in association with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO).



The grand exhibition and seminar will be held on July 8 and 9 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

"AgriBusiness festival 2023 is a rare opportunity for farmers and agribusiness men.The primary objective of the Agribusiness Festival is to promote the welfare of farmers. Through various exhibition halls and machinery halls, farmers will get an opportunity to explore the latest technologies, innovations and farming practices. With access to improved machinery and equipment, farmers can increase their productivity and efficiency, leading to higher profits, " said a release from state government.



Speaking to DT Next, a senior official from the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agribusiness said that one of the major challenges faced by farmers is limited market access.

"The Agribusiness Festival aims to bridge this gap by providing a platform for farmers and FPOs to showcase their products and make connections with potential buyers. This phenomenon emphasises markRamakrishna

Chennai : With an aim to empower farmers and enhance their market opportunities, the state Agriculture department has organised a two-day AgriBusiness Festival in association with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO).

The grand exhibition and seminar will be held on July 8 and 9 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

"AgriBusiness festival 2023 is a rare opportunity for farmers and agribusiness men.The primary objective of the Agribusiness Festival is to promote the welfare of farmers. Through various exhibition halls and machinery halls, farmers will get an opportunity to explore the latest technologies, innovations and farming practices. With access to improved machinery and equipment, farmers can increase their productivity and efficiency, leading to higher profits, " said a release from state government.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior official from the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agribusiness said that one of the major challenges faced by farmers is limited market access.

"The Agribusiness Festival aims to bridge this gap by providing a platform for farmers and FPOs to showcase their products and make connections with potential buyers. This phenomenon emphasises market opportunities. It helps farmers to explore different ways of selling their agricultural products and get better prices for their hard work, " she added.

"Experts in the field will share valuable insights and success stories, providing guidance on requirements, regulations and strategies for entering international markets. This knowledge will empower farmers to explore new avenues of growth and position themselves as key players in the global market. The Agribusiness Festival is not just about exhibitions. It includes seminars and special speakers. Renowned experts from the field of agriculture will address important topics like sustainable farming practices, financial management, marketing strategies and more.The two-day sessions will equip farmers with the necessary knowledge and skills to overcome challenges and enhance the growth of their agribusinesses. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, foster collaboration and learn from each other's experiences, " she further said.et opportunities. It helps farmers to explore different ways of selling their agricultural products and get better prices for their hard work, " she added.

"Experts in the field will share valuable insights and success stories, providing guidance on requirements, regulations and strategies for entering international markets. This knowledge will empower farmers to explore new avenues of growth and position themselves as key players in the global market. The Agribusiness Festival is not just about exhibitions. It includes seminars and special speakers. Renowned experts from the field of agriculture will address important topics like sustainable farming practices, financial management, marketing strategies and more.The two-day sessions will equip farmers with the necessary knowledge and skills to overcome challenges and enhance the growth of their agribusinesses. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, foster collaboration and learn from each other's experiences, " she further said.