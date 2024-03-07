Agam’s dream return to city

CHENNAI: On March 4 last year, there was a certain kind of magic that was enkindled inside the Music Academy of Madras. The harmonious chime of Agam still stays fresh in the minds of people, who witnessed the soulfulness of this Carnatic progressive rock band.

“Coming to Chennai feels like homecoming. It is our home away from home,” says Aditya Kasyap, bassist for Agam.

The band seems to have found an audience in Chennai that is “extremely intelligent” with respect to the songs that they play, who sing along.

They are all set to perform in the city once again, at the Aikya series of annual concerts organised by the Global Adjustments Foundation (GAF). Launched in 2010, the event aims to celebrate the oneness of India through music.

Agam poster

At Aikya 2024, the band will perform their popular songs, Mist of Capricorn and Rangapura Vihaara. This is a pivotal year for the pied pipers of Carnatic music, who are halfway through producing their third studio album. “We are on a mission to demystify the belief that Carnatic music is difficult to understand. Chennai will see a customised and special rendering from our side,” Aditya adds.

The word ‘Aikya’ means ‘unity’ in Sanskrit. “The objective of the Aikya concerts is to bring together music of various types, and create a harmonious blend of melodies, rhythms and emotions. By showcasing the seamless integration of Indian music with other genres, it aims to highlight how this country’s diverse and rich musical traditions have the power to bridge cultural divides,” explains Rohini Manian, CEO, GAF.

The 13th edition of Aikya 2024, focuses towards supporting the education of girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and helping retired musicians.

“Championing Women is our initiative where we believe that the best way is to make them financially independent. We take them under Sakthi Scholars each year, where we support them financially for their entire education,” says Rohini.

Rohini Manian

The non-profit organisation also supports retired musicians, as they believe Carnatic music needs to be a treasured cultural aspect of Tamil Nadu. “There are Carnatic musicians who get to play the instruments only during the Margazhi festival, who are not the lead singers, nor part of any bands. Once they cross a certain age, they have very little means of earning their livelihood,” Rohini adds.

Global Adjustments Foundation has created a pension fund for these retired and gifted musicians that will provide for them for their older years.

“As a band, Agam is composed of artistes who have a Monday to Friday job and are also musicians. It is deeply impactful to us that we can contribute to retired musicians, which is also our duty. Supporting the Championing Woman initiative definitely has a multiplier effect, and we are honoured to be associated with these causes which can change lives,” opines Aditya.

Aikya 2024 will be taking place on March 9, at 7 pm, in the Music Academy of Madras.