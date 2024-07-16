After wife abandons family, Man kills five-year-old, dies by suicide in Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his five-year-old daughter and then took his own life at their house in Poonamallee.

The deceased are identified as Mohan of Senneerkuppam, a carpenter and his daughter. Mohan's wife Parimala (28) left home two months ago along with the daughter to live with another man, whom she got acquainted with about a year ago, police said.

After Parimala left home, Mohan traced her and brought the daughter, Nakshatra back to his home last week. Police investigations revealed that Mohan was upset for the past few days and kept to himself and avoided interacting with his neighbours.

On Tuesday, neighbours alerted the police as Mohan did not come out of the house. A police team that reached the scene broke open the door and found both the man and the child lying unconscious inside the house.

Police said that the man poisoned the food and gave the child. They were rushed to a hospital where both of them were declared as brought dead.

Avadi city police have registered a case and further investigations are on.