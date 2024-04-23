After schools, hoax bomb threat now given to mall in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police were kept on their toes on Tuesday after a shopping mall in Thirumangalam received a bomb threat, which eventually turned out to be a hoax.

Police sources said that the mall management received a bomb threat over phone call after which they alerted the police.

Personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the mall within minutes along with sniffer dogs and after sweeping the premises, declared the call a hoax. Police are tracing the caller who made the hoax call.

Earlier this month, a miscreant had sent a hoax bomb threat to a private school in Kodambakkam asking authorities to call a mobile phone number to prevent the bomb from exploding.

The number was later traced to a software professional with a prominent IT company and probe revealed that his number was misused.