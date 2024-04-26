After neighbours stood up to their lewd behaviour, ganja 'high' trio go on an attacking spree

CHENNAI: Provoked over their usually unassertive neighbours standing up to their lewd behaviour after getting inebriated, a trio who were high on ganja went on a rampage in their neighbourhood in Thirumullaivoyal, attacking more than ten persons with weapons on Thursday night.

Fortunately, the victims escaped with minor cut injuries and none of them suffered major injuries.

Avadi City Police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident and have launched a search for their accomplice who fled the scene.

The trio identified as Abinesh (23), Vishnu (22) and Muthu (24) of Ganapathy Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal are working as air conditioner mechanics.

Police said that the trio had made habit out of gathering outside their home in an inebriated state and passing lewd comments at women in the neighbourhood.

On Thursday, while the trio were on their usual unsavory routine, a neighbour, Seethalakshmi (38) chided the trio for their behaviour and condemned them.

Seeing his mother arguing with the youth, Seethalakshmi's teenage son, Kamalesh came in support after which the trio took out machetes and threatened the mother-son duo and inflicted cut injuries on them.

Hearing about the commotion, other residents too joined the mother and son and in response to this, the trio went on a rampage slashing their weapons in the air to keep the neighbours away and also inflicting minor injuries on others.

Police rushed to the scene on information and managed to secure Abinesh and Vishnu.

Search is on for Muthu.

Thirumullaivoyal Police have registered a case and are investigating.